Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

