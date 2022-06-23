Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.32 and traded as low as C$8.02. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 218,772 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
