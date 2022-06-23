Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

