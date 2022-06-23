DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,009 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

