DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,059 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

