DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

