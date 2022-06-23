DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

