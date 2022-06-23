DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

