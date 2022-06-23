DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,932 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,390 shares of company stock worth $512,471 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

