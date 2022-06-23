Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

DEI opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

