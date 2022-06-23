Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of RDY stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.55.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.