Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

