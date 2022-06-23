DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DD opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.