Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.80 and its 200 day moving average is $257.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

