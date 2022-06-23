Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 797,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 428,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,887,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

