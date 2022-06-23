Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

