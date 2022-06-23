Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2,598.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

