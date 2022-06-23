Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

