Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

