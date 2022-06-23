Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $326.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.