Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

