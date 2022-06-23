Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.