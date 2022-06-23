Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 652 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of ETN opened at $126.22 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

