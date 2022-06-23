Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 888 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of CB opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

