EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Down 4.1%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

