EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Down 4.1%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile (OTC:ECSNF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EcoSynthetix (ECSNF)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.