E&G Advisors LP Invests $220,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

