E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

