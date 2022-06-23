E&G Advisors LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
