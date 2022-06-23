E&G Advisors LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

