E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $693,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $586.84 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $523.29 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $645.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

