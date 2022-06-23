E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

