Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.96.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

