Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $103.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

ENTA stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $859.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

