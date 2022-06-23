Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

