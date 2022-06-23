ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

