Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.66

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and traded as low as $27.11. Enova International shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 214,688 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVA. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $901.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

