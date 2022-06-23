Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Envela shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 95,106 shares.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Envela during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envela (ELA)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.