Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.
EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36. Insiders have sold a total of 96,492 shares of company stock worth $911,984 over the last ninety days.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
