Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36. Insiders have sold a total of 96,492 shares of company stock worth $911,984 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

