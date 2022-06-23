Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.65.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
