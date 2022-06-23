Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.50.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $255.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.39. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

