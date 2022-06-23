Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,300.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

