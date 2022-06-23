Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.