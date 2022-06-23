Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,832,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

