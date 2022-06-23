Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QURE opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $717.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

