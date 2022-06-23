Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

EPAC stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

