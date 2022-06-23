Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,720 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

