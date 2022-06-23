Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cutera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 53,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cutera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,615,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.00 million, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.