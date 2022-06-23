Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

