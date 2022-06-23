Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evergy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,443,000 after buying an additional 85,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $3,683,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

