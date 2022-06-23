EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.76 on Thursday. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

