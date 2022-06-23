EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NYSE:EVI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
