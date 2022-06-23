EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE:EVI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

