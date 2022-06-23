EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

